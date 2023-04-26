Poll – 69% of French say Macron’s re-election is a “bad thing”

Sadness and anger. For 7 in 10 French people (69%), Emmanuel Macron’s re-election is a bad thing for the country, according to a new poll by the Elabe Institute published on April 24.

That’s a 14-point jump from the last poll conducted just weeks after his re-election on April 24, 2022, and the highest level since April 2018, according to the poll released Monday.

Broadly, 39% (+11) believe his re-election is a very bad thing and 30% (+3) believe it is a very bad thing.

+ 27% support Macron’s ideas

The majority of French people do not share Emmanuel Macron’s views and do not appreciate his personality. Thus, 27% of respondents (-11 since March 8, 2022) say they support Emmanuel Macron’s ideas, compared to 72% (+11).

30% (-12) of them appreciate his personality, 69% (+12) do not, and only 30% of French people think this second five-year term is a “good thing”.

Emmanuel Macron as an authoritarian personality (77%, +8 as of March 22, 2023), arrogant (73%, +4), contemptuous (68%), unsympathetic (69%, +2) and worrisome. (61%, =), according to the survey.

+ “The president has not changed the country deeply” +

Additionally, 3 out of 4 French people consider Emmanuel Macron’s performance unsatisfactory in health (79%, +12 since February 2, 2022), education (77%, +8), and cost management (77%, +4). , immigration (77%, +1), fight against insecurity (76%, +2), social issues (75%), fight against social inequalities (75% , +1), purchasing power (74%, =) , environment (73%, +3), economy (71%, +7); And nearly 2 in 3 are dissatisfied with taxation (69%, +3), employment (66%, +6) and the way the president is performing his duties (65%).

A majority of French people believe that the president has not profoundly changed the country since the first election in 2017.

Since the start of his first five-year term, 53% (+3 as of February 2, 2022) of French people believe Emmanuel Macron has changed only some aspects of the country, compared to 31% (-6) that he has not. Country , and 15% (+2) he changed it deeply.

