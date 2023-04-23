Poll: Almost three out of four French people are dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron

According to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche published on Saturday, almost three out of four French people are dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron’s unpopularity since the 2018 yellow dress crisis, particularly over pension reform.

According to this monthly barometer, only 26% of those questioned say they are satisfied with the head of state, down two points compared to March. However, at the height of the yellow dress crisis, Mr. This is no small feat for Macron.

But the state president loses a total of 15 points compared to April 2022 when he was re-elected.

Of the 72% of French people who say they are dissatisfied with the president, 47% are “very dissatisfied,” a seven-point increase that reflects an increase in anger since the April 15 publication of the pension law.

Elizabeth Bourne’s curve suffers a parallel fate: only 27% of respondents are satisfied with its performance, again two points lower. This is a record low for the Prime Minister.

The survey was conducted online from April 14 to 21 with a representative sample of 1,955 people aged 18 and over, with a margin of error between 1 and 2.3 points, according to the quota system.