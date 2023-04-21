Poll: Macron’s popularity has fallen sharply since 2017

The French president’s popularity ratings have logically reached their lowest level since the pension reform was announced, ahead of his mandatory speech to the National Assembly, according to a cabinet poll. Radio station BVA RTL Released this Friday.

A year after his re-election, Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has never been lower. The president garners only 26% favorable opinions. https://t.co/sQFoPvxSmT – RTL France (@RTLFrance) April 21, 2023

With 26% favorable opinion (down two points from the end of March), Emmanuel Macron is at his lowest level since 2017 and reached the same low level as in October 2018 during the “yellow vest” crisis, the survey notes. After his televised address on Monday, April 17.

“Pride”, “full of self”

More broadly, 32% of respondents have a “bad” opinion of the French president and 41% have a “very bad opinion”. He was accused of being “disconnected”, “arrogant”, “self-absorbed” and “not paying enough attention to the country”. Only 36% of French people believe the head of state still has presidential status.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne lost one point, with 27% of respondents saying they had a good opinion of her performance, her worst result since joining Matignon in May 2022.

After the verification of the pension reform by the Constitutional Council a week ago and immediately announced by Emmanuel Macron, anger still dominates for 45% of those questioned, but gives up 3 points. On the other hand, resignation sentiment rose eight points to 24%, an all-time high.

63% for continuous accrual

Another rebound is the French who want to continue social mobilization, up 3 points to 63%. Almost three-quarters of French people (74%) believe the country’s president was “wrong to promulgate the law too quickly”, fearing the decision will “spark public anger”.

They are largely skeptical of the goals set by Emmanuel Macron during his televised speech on Monday: 69% believe it does not meet their expectations, 73% do not believe they are realistic and 74% do not believe they will resume Quinvenium.

The survey was conducted on April 18 and 19 with a sample of 1,002 people of the French population aged 18 and over, with a margin of error between 1.4 and 3.1 points, according to the quota system.