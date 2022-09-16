President Joao Lorenzo was sworn in for a second term

Angolan President Joao Lorenzo is sworn in for a second term as the country’s leader on Thursday, September 15, 2022. His party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has been in power since the country’s independence in 1975, won on 24 August 2022 in a very tight ballot with 51.17% of the vote. Before the first opposition party. , the National Union for Independence (UNIDA), won 43.95%, according to the results of the Electoral Commission. There is no presidential election in this central African state, and the leader of the list of the party that wins the legislative election is elected automatically.

Unita’s appeal against these decisions was dismissed by the Constitutional Court. When he was sworn in at Republic Square in Luanda (the capital), the 68-year-old promised a pay rise and better pay for the armed forces. He also promised to fight youth unemployment, a section of which voted for the opposition during the last election campaign. Another highlight of the election is that for the first time a woman, biologist and university professor Esperanza Costa (age 61) has been elected as vice president.

Joao Lorenzo’s investiture ceremony was attended by several heads of state and government, including the Head of State, Aziz Akannouch, who represented King Mohammed VI. He sent a message to the newly elected monarch in which he addressed “His warm greetings and his sincere wishes for success to His Highness President Lorenzo.”

“In his view of the African friendship and fraternal relations that unite the two countries, he reiterated his constant commitment to work with the President of Angola to strengthen bilateral relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation. Two brotherly peoples”.

ES



