President Mackie Sall, H.M. Bearing a message from the King, Mr.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:24 pm

Diamniadio (Senegal) – President of Senegal Macky Sall on Wednesday in Diamniadio, 30 km from Dakar, received a message from the head of government, Aziz Akannouch, His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience”, Mr. Akhannouch leads.

The Moroccan delegation also includes Minister of Equipment and Water Nisar Baraka, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forestry Mohamed Sadiki, Chairman and CEO of OCP Group, Mustafa Terab, President of the General Confederation, Mustafa Derab. Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) Saqib Alge, Managing Director of “Itmar Capital” Fund Obaid Amrane and HM The King’s Ambassador to Senegal Hassan Nasiri.

The event, which runs from January 25-27, aims to bring together governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations, NGOs and scientists to address the growing challenge of food security in Africa.