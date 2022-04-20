The Presidential Sortant and the candidate d’Extrême droite s’frontent aujourd’hui in a débat tlivisé. Marine Le Pen veut fi oblier sa prestige rat in 2017. Emmanuel Macron devra, lui, convaincre sur son bilan.

Jour J. Les Français attendees with impatience against the match qui, ce soir, à 21 h (19 h GMT), the presidential sortant Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen, the cheffe de file du Rassemblement national (RN). Un rendez-vous au goût de revanche car la candidate d’extrême droite avait étie sechement «corrigée» par fondateur de La République en Marche (LREM), lors du dernier face-à-face il cinq ans.

«Pour moi, a échec c’of parfois a coup de pied aux fesses a, reconnu Le Pen, qui assure avi tiro leés du débat de lrentre-deux-tours de 2017, où elle était arrivé mal mal preparée après avoir multiply déplacements. This is my first program to place a place and aujurd’hui, afin’s proprietor’s passage oblige in the president’s instauré in 1974. Et quatre jours du second tour, la candidate du RN, qui a ax sa sa campagne sur The question you can ask is, it Extreme serene.

By conscientiously, you’ll be more specific to the accidental sort of devi ne pas tomber dans liz pirage quo perroit lui tendre adverter. Il aura aussi à defender face bilan face aux attacques de sa rivale qui lui reproche «a formate profond mipris à l’gard des Français.

Par rapport à 2017, o Emmanuel Macron is large emporté (66% à 34%), the contexts changed: the sondages present a result of more serés, m sme sés occasional sortant vinqueur dans a quartet of 53 à 55, 5%.

Mobilizer les electeurs

The duel’s mercredi is d’autant plus attendees the president sortant n’a participant aucun dabat avant premier tour. In the discussion of RN’s access to fire, this is Emmanuel Macron’s secret, the rappeople’s quiz of all the phonics or sétait preté ‘l’exercise. Discrete avant premier tour, in this lui-mime change braquet après sa qualification in 10 avril, enchainnant les déplacements, bains de foule and interviews depuis une semaine.

Raplons that Macron has 27,85% des voix au premier tour 10 avril, contre 23,15% à sa rival. In the assembly of the playwright L’Evinement, Emmanuel Macron pours his autobiography, mardi, in the dot prendre «très au sériux. Dailors are the ones who find the signal d’Alarm face on all four sides of the bourgeoisie’s bourgeois dynasty in estimates which are the most important dice in the world.

Mime your favorite finds in favor of Macron’s nest pass à l’abri d’un faux pas and dune mobilization of anti-macronistes authorized by Marine Le Pen. The President-Candidate’s Rapidt Lui-Mime Lundi Soir on France 5: enseRepensez à which citoyens britanniques desient quotes avant the Brexit or aux atstats-Unis avant que vote Trump n’arrive: je ni vais pas y aller, quoi a sert? Je peux you direct your lendemain ils ont regretté, at-in souligné.

«Donc your voulez viviter limpensable or quelque chose your rebute, choose your mime. Claude Chirac, the film’s president of Jacques Chirac, and his époux Frédéric Salat-Baroux, ex-secretary general of L’Olysee, on appealing mardi’s he’s a voice over mankind’s Emmanuel Macron’s face Pen.

Deux visions pour la France

Follow the campaign, the two adversaries at your jusque-in-front-distance, with the second coupon for coup. Lundi, the candidate du RN’s is a novel fois prisu au president-candidat qui «a fait le choix dune form de brutalité, doutrance, qui néitait pas utile.

«Mais ça cache en fait la vacuité de son projet», at-elle dit. The Presidential Sortant will replicate the bouquet of choices on the changer »depute« the Triste anniversary 21st April 2002 »and the qualification of Jean-Marie Le Pen-pierre Marine Le Pen and candid d’Extrême droite- for the second tour .

«Cest a familial, a clan qui, depute huit elections by chance, save mice ides». In this Dearniere Ligne Droite, the most popular candidate in the Soufire de Siduire parts of Jean-Luc Mélenchon (gauche radicale), arriving on the first tour with 22% of voices, and which appeals on the same page voix à l’extrême droite.

Ce dernier devait s’exprimer, mardi en fin daprès-midi, après la consultation réalisée auprès de ses soutiens en vue du second tour, oy vote blank or nul est arrivé en tête avec 37.65% devant le vote Macron ( 33,4%) and lbstention (29%), according to Le Pen’s new proposals.

Castex announces sa dimmission

Mardi, the Premier Minister Jean Castex in an announcing query on the government, says he’s in government, in these journals which is an uelventuelle selection d’Emmanuel Macron dimanche. Interrogé sur France Inter pour savoir s’il resterait Premier ministre jusqu’aux ligrisives des 12 and 19 juin, at é a tép dundu que dépend du sort urnes dimanche ma, mais quil est ce de ceux qui quence impulsion In the new après la réélection du presidential doit troutre found.

«Je suis de ceux qui esprient fortement que e President Emmanuel Macron sera réélu dimanche at, at-soul. È Après this réélection, in these journals live, commemorate veut tradition, is presenting our publication and the governing body at the Presidential public », at-il explicit.

I’ll dit pour l’heure «extremement mobilis à on the wheel of the second tour on the 24th of April, at least on the sondages donnent the premier sortant vinqueur face à la candidate d’extrême droit, but with an avance mind you in the event of the 2017 event.

«Rien n’est joué et il ne foudrait surtout pas tirer des, des estimates avancées par les sondages, ‘lideée que llelekshan est pliye, que le match est plié. But the last pass and our gods convincing Français that the program d’Emmanuel Macron is the best for France and for eux, insist Jean Castex.

Sami Nemli avec Agence / Les Inspirations ÉCO