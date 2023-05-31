Prosecutors decry “violations of law” in protester Karim Thabo’s case

The defense team of Algerian political dissident Karim Dabou, who was recently placed under judicial control, denounced repeated violations of the law during his arrest and police custody.

« Tabbou’s arrest is illegal, specifically against the provisions of Article 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is not a question of acts of flagrant delicto, the reason for the arrest being a television show aired in May. 7 and the arrest took place 16 days later“, in a press release published by the media, condemned the lawyers of Karim Tabu.

Also mentioned” Neither his family nor his lawyers were informed of his place of detention, the competent court and the date of his arraignment.«.

According to Coot, Hirak, a former prisoner of opinion and figure of the popular resistance movement, was arrested on the morning of May 23 in Doura (Algiers). Men in civilian clothes and leads to ” barracks To Deli Brahim, where He was questioned by the internal security services about his participation in a television program of the El Maharibiya channel«.

Later, the same source adds, ” Before he was shifted to Antar Barracks, Dabu was informed that he was taken into police custody at around 8 pm.«.

For this, on the morning of May 25, activist Golia was taken to the court. Without notifying his lawyers or family members, this is against the law“, indicating that he was later arraigned before a public prosecutor who brought four charges against him.

The counsel asked the trial judge to initiate the trial and place the can under judicial control. Ban on taking part in political rallies, press conferences and leaving the national border with the seizure of passports«.

Since Hirak began in 2019, Tabbou has been arrested several times and imprisoned between September 2019 and July 2020. He was sentenced to one year in prison in March 2020 and one year in November of the same year in two separate cases. .

The coordinator of the Democratic and Social Union, a party not recognized by the Algerian authorities, was arrested in Ifri (north) in August 2022 before being released. On April 29 of the same year, Karim Taboo was placed under judicial custody by the Bir Mourad Raïs (Algiers) court following a complaint against him by Bouzid Lazhari, then head of the Algerian Council of Human Rights (CNDH).

As a reminder, large-scale arrests are being made against many activists, journalists and human rights defenders in Algeria, where fundamental freedoms and human rights are constantly ignored, violated and deliberately undermined.

According to human rights organizations, some 300 prisoners of conscience have languished in Algerian prisons for more than three years and with little trial.

With MAP