Qatar 2022: Lions starve, Africa abandons entry!

Will Senegal remain “dependent on Mane” throughout their stay in Qatar?

Anyway, this Monday, November 21, 2022, Terengganu Lions lost against the Netherlands in their Qatar 2022 World Cup opener. Without injured technical leader and metronome Sadio Mane, Casamance’s kings of the jungle could barely utter a roar! Although they sometimes stood up to the Dutch, they would sink their fangs into them. A quarter of an hour into the meeting, the Orange Waves would be enough to carry off a defiant Orange Lions. But captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Kana Gueye, Crepin Diatta, Ismaila Sir, to name a few, never believed in their chances. However, the few times they boarded the orange vessel, Aliou Cisse’s supporters managed to worry about the last bastion of the Netherlands.

Lacking realism and perhaps the experience of this kind of conflict above, it was better than lions with no appetite. If this entry was unwinnable, it was not a failure either, as it largely served as a gauge of the players’ form and ambition. However, it is not good to start the World Cup with a defeat against the opposition. However, Alio Cisse’s side will get a chance to resume their campaign on November 25 against the host nation, who also lost their opening game against Ecuador. To prove they are still worthy of resuming the glorious march that took them to the roof of the continent, the title-winning African champions will need to bounce back quickly from this first fall, leaving them in the crash drawer. Of course!

However, Africa stands behind its representatives. Second to go forward to defend the colors of the continent, Tunisia will face a good team from Denmark, who will undoubtedly present themselves as a candidate for the title, despite being referred to as outsiders. The first challenge for the Tunisians is big, but it is playable because all the players rub shoulders every day in the same championship, often tough. Africans who shine with a thousand lights on English, Spanish, German or French lawns are not defined by this complex of low-level footballers who have the characteristics of their predecessors. So Cameroonians, Moroccans, Senegalese, Ghanaians and Tunisians are proud to accept the global challenge and above all believe in it. Like Samuel Eto’o Phils, the ambitious president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, who is convinced his foals will win the world title, Africans must leave with the motto “with a brave heart nothing is impossible”. The philosophy of the father of the Olympic Games, the most important thing for him is not winning, but participation.

After his fall at the start, the Africans should soon rise in Qatar and make all lovers of magic football dream!

Par Wakat Sera



Post Views: 136