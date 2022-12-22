Tags : Moroccogate, Qatargate, Morocco, DGET, European Parliament, Antonio Panzeri, Eva Kylie, Qatar, Moroccogate, Mohamed Belahrak, Against Impunity, No Peace Without Justice,

The protagonists of Qatargate, which has rocked the European Parliament since December 9, are linked to a network that includes ten non-governmental organizations aimed at protecting human rights. There are even strong indications that they are essentially virtual NGOs, which the actors of this scam used to fulfill their mission: to collect royalties and lakhs of black money by promoting the interests of third countries like Qatar and Morocco. Euros.

Most of them have a common seat and are said to have been founded by the Italian lobbyist and lawyer Niccolò Talamanca. Talamanca is one of three Italians already in custody, along with former MEP Antonio Panzeri and Eva Caili’s associate Francesco Giorgi.

Let’s take things from the beginning. The head of the NGO Fight Impunity appears by the name of Pancheri, whom Giorgi and the Belgian authorities in charge of the investigation describe as a key figure in the case. Fight Impunity’s headquarters, attended by former Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, is located at 41 rue Ducale in central Brussels. However, at 41 rue Ducale, an NGO called Pas de Paix Sans Justice, recommended by Nikolos Talamanka, has its headquarters.

According to a recent report in the Financial Times, not one, not two, but a total of 12 NGOs have declared the same address as their headquarters, the company’s manager tells reporters, however, the lease has ended. In the name of a single NGO: No Peace Without Justice, Nikolos Talamankas. A search of the Belgian register of non-governmental organizations revealed that 12 non-governmental organizations visited the ground and first floors of the property at the same time as Nicolas Talamanga’s NGO.

Meanwhile, there is no peace without justice as a partner in another Brussels-based human rights NGO. Since 2017, Qatar has disputed the UAE’s funding of research into the erosion of European mechanisms, or the French troit au troit. The production and publication of the investigation was coordinated by Niccolo Talamanga. According to sources familiar with what is happening in Brussels.

Many believe that in response to Qatar’s attempt to expose UAE activity to the EU, Emirati intelligence services provided their Belgian counterparts with information on the activities of Antonio Panzeri and his associates. The assessment was reinforced by a recent revelation by Le Soir newspaper that Qatargate began with an investigation by the Belgian National Security Agency, which discovered 1 million euros in cash in Pantzeri’s Brussels apartment earlier this summer. .

Kathimerini21/12/2022

