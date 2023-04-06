Quebec has a stockpile of nurses in Francophonie

As of February 2022, the Quebec government has launched an ambitious project aimed at hiring 1,000 nurses in the international Francophonie. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), hundreds of applicants continue to arrive from countries such as Tunisia, Cameroon, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon and Haiti. However, it will take a few months to see the impact of this scheme on healthcare institutions as the recruitment process is rigorous.

If you are planning to come to Quebec to work as a nurse, consider the details of the 1,000 nurses recruitment program launched by the Quebec government internationally. This ambitious project will contribute to meeting the staffing needs in healthcare institutions and improving the quality of care provided to patients.

However, it should be noted that the recruitment process is rigorous. Applicants are recruited in their country of origin and must pass a French language proficiency test. They must be evaluated by the Order of Nurses of Quebec (OIIQ) to verify their adequate level of competence. OIIQ provides each applicant with a personalized training prescription to accelerate their educational path once they arrive in Quebec. Upon arrival in La Belle Province, these professionals must follow a refresher program at an educational institution to familiarize themselves with practices within the health network.

It is also important to take into account the difficult working conditions in Quebec health institutions. However, according to the evidence of students in the Cégep de Valleyfield development program, candidates recruited abroad are well aware of the situation and ready to take on the challenge.

If you are ready to take on this challenge, Quebec is an attractive place for nurses. In addition to competitive wages, Quebec offers attractive benefits such as health and dental insurance, paid vacations and a pension plan. Additionally, Quebec is a French-speaking province where French culture and language make it possible to live in French from one end of Quebec to the other.

Source: Duty



