Quebec recruits in Morocco

In total, more than 4,000 jobs in the health sector are expected to be filled in Quebec by 330 in 2019-2020 and 1,700 in 2020-2021 during the period 2021-2022. Radio Canada. Labor demand for foreign workers is exploding. “For 2021-2022, Santo Quebec (RSQ) received more than 4,000 orders from 28 health and social service organizations, mainly for the work titles of nurses (3,500), social workers, speech therapists and medical physicists, explains Marjorie Loroch of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Spokesperson (MSSS)

Read: Justin Trudeau sends a message to Moroccans in Canada

In detail, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal requires 800 health workers, 90 autos, and 28 west of Montreal. Recruitment will take place in various countries and regions, including France, Belgium, Maghreb, Brazil and Lebanon. “It is important to note that this is an option for companies, but the assessment of needs and possibilities is still in progress because it should be taken into account. […] Ministry spokeswoman Marjorie Loroch noted the possibility of administrative procedures for recognizing immigration and graduation.

“The evaluation must also take into account the capacity of the companies and regions that accommodate these international workers, because essential conditions are needed to encourage retention for their integration,” he adds.