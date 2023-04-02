Rabat Beach Cleanup Campaign

As part of the International Day of Zero waste “, Associations Zero waste skirt And Al mountada li danmia Initiated by CWP Global, a day of beach clean-up at Rabat beach was closed with a general ftour, “How to reuse collected plastic waste?” In the form of brainstorming.

Initiated by the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste aims to promote sustainable consumption and production practices, support social change towards circularity and raise awareness of how zero waste initiatives contribute to the sustainable development of the 2030 Agenda.

In a statement, the aforementioned players point out that the waste sector contributes significantly to the triple global crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and nature degradation and pollution. It is estimated that humanity produces 2.24 billion tons of solid urban waste every year, of which only 55% is managed in controlled facilities.

Every year, about 931 million tons of food is lost or wasted, and 14 million tons of plastic waste enters aquatic ecosystems, the same source points out.

CWP Global is an American company that developed the world’s first green hydrogen mega project in Australia (AREH – 26 gigawatts), and has since launched nearly a dozen mega projects in the pipeline around the world.

Morocco is no exception. The group has expressed its desire to start several projects in the south of the kingdom and is preparing to respond with the government’s offer on hydrogen, which will be communicated by the state soon.

« CWP Global invites environmental associations from the southern regions of the Kingdom to Guelmim, Laayoune and Dakhla (PPM). It passed in the mid-1980s. We are now at 417ppm, taking 2.6ppm more each year. CWP Global’s Moroccan subsidiary Hajar Benner was quoted as saying in the press release.

And to ensure: “Creating green energy and teaching the protection of our environment is the only chance to secure our common future on this planet, and we want to work with organizations that are fully aware of this, such as Zero Waste and Al Mountada Li. Tanmia.«.