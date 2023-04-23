“Rabat Doc’Africa”: eight documentaries in competition

An exhibition of African intangible cultural heritage opened on Tuesday at the Moufti Zakaria Palace of Culture in Algiers to mark the official start of the Heritage Month festivities (April 18-May 18).

The exhibition, which was opened by Culture and Arts Minister Souraya Mouloudji as part of the official launch of the Heritage Month celebrations, is organized by the Regional Center for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Africa (CRESPIAF). Slimane Hachi.

According to details on the site, the exhibition presents elements of the cultural heritage of 27 African countries classified in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As for the Algerian intangible heritage, it is represented by all the elements classified by UNESCO, including Ahelil du Gourara (poetry and musical genre symbol of Zénètes du Gourara registered in 2008), Chedda de Tlemcen (registered in the wedding dress of the bride. 2012), Imsad (Algeria, Mali and international file registered in 2013 on behalf of Niger), Rakb Sidi Cheikh (2013), Festival Sebeïba in Djanet (2014), Sbuâ de Timimoun (2015 ), watermeters (kiyaline el-ma/ 2018), couscous (common file/2020) and raï (2022).

