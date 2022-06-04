Rachid Lazrak publishes the Arabic version of his book “Jesus, a Great Bible Person from the Quran”

Rashid Lazrak, a state doctor in public law and a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, returns this year with the Arabic edition of “Jesus, a Great Bible Person from the Koran.” He will also be at SIEL (“La Croisée des Chemins” stand) on June 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm to sign his books.

To him who is deeply interested in the history of religions, “In these turbulent times when there are many misunderstandings between Islam and the Western world, the main purpose of this book is the place occupied by Jesus and his mother in the Qur’an. The salutation shared by Christians and Muslims for an exceptional man, Jesus, son of Mary.”

For his part, Ali Benmக்klஃப்f, professor of philosophy at the University of Paris-Est Créteil Val-de-Marne, who co-authored the book with Science Po Paris and the Free University of Brussels, notes that Lachrak, Rachit’s book, has many merits.

“First, we have clear and precise language on how lawyers apply it, and its author is an excellent representative: each word is used according to its weight and its size, sometimes according to the atmosphere. It also aims to explore the mysteries of the image of Jesus, not the simple man who is said to have become God in the Christian tradition, ”the educator explains.

“In these mysteries: the final note of a religion, which is his, but which he did not discover … What Mr. Lazrook is doing most seriously is opening the texts of historians, evangelists, and taxographers of three monotheistic doctrines, but historians who do not express their faith, but their They express knowledge, and if they do not answer these questions, they should open different perspectives on Jesus, who wrote nothing. ”

Jesus, a great Bible person from the Koran Returns to the attractive and intriguing image of Jesus. Nothing seems unusual about Jesus: the circumstances of his birth, his life, and his death. His identity remains a mystery to many historians. This is the time when the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, makes him an exceptional person. He is mentioned 35 times, 27 times by name and eight times by the Messiah. According to his mother Mary, he is mentioned more often in the Qur’an than in the New Testament, i.e. 34 times, only 19 times in the Gospels and Acts of the Apostles.

Jesus is qualified by the Quran to be the breath of God, the Spirit of God, His Word. He quotes him as one of God’s closest and dearest. Moreover, apart from the question of His crucifixion and His divinity, the Qur’an affirms Christians in most beliefs about Jesus, confirming that he is a prophet, messenger of God and the expected Messiah by the people of Israel. It confirms his miraculous birth, the miracles he performed and his ascension.