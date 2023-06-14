Rafale unveils ‘revolutionary’ hypersonic missile interceptor

Sky Sonic. That’s the name Rafale Advanced Defense Systems has chosen for its new advanced missile interceptor, which aims to provide “a revolutionary defensive response to the growing threat of hypersonic missiles,” the i24news.tv site reported. . The system will be officially unveiled at the Paris Air Show next week.

“We follow the developments and emerging threats in the current security environment and develop the most advanced defense systems. The Sky Sonic project is an innovative and one-of-a-kind development for the hypersonic weapon threat,” said Yuval Steinitz, president of Rafale, one of Israel’s pioneering defense systems companies. “Iron Dome”, “David’s Sling” and sophisticated laser based “Iron Beam” system.

Iran has unveiled its latest hypersonic missile ‘Batta’

“The Sky Sonic Interceptor represents a major technological leap in hypersonic missile defense and is designed to provide exceptional maneuverability and high-velocity capabilities – effectively neutralizing hypersonic missiles traveling at ten times the speed of sound – with unparalleled accuracy and stealth,” the statement read.

“We are constantly looking to the future and developing next-generation systems against tomorrow’s threats,” said Bini Jungmann, vice president and director of the Rafale Air Defense Division.

Recall that last week Iran unveiled its new hypersonic missile “Fattah”, which can reach a range of 1,400 km and can evade all air defense systems, i24news.tv site recalls. It is the first time Tehran has delivered a hypersonic missile capable of reaching five times the speed of sound, the same source said.