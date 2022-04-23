En marge the runway conseil of the Securities of the Nations unies, A. Ivanko, present special spice to Sahara et chef de la Minurso, jeté la lumière on ce qui sisest pass 10 avil locally de Bir Lahlou au Sahara . These details on this operation maneuver Force armies royales (FAR) avancés par le forum FAR-Maroc assurent on FAR avaient ouvert on convoi composés dix camions transporting armes and des munitions, car ils present a unique message sicurité du Royaume. Selon le forum, chef de la Minurso a assuré à la communocés internationals que l Maroc avait notification services des nations unies de cote operation, mane par l’rmé marocain dans la zone in Bir Lahlou.

A. Ivanko asserts that mimic source is the police force on the Military Pioneer’s Pyx de l’ONU, with 72 horses, da accader aux lius des hostilitas pour dissimuler la character miliere des camions bombardés. Add the quote’s file on the Lattice, the Minutes on the Night’s Views camons and a violin. On the other hand, on the train at Minurso the finale of the All-ads du Polisario.

In cadre des allégations fallacieuses contre royaume, un communicate du ministre des affaires algrien algrien, publié mardi 12 avril par l’Aps, souligne que l’Algérie ⁇condomné energically treats assassinas ciblés comm as moien daermes de guerre sophistiqueses in Royaume du Maroc, in sos frontières internationalenalem reconnects, contes civils innocents, reissortisses trois pays in passage⁇.

First of all, in the portfolio of governmental government, Mohamed Mae El Eneine Ould Ayeh, avait fermement damenti les aliographies algriennes et rejeté toute implication du Royaume.

On the other hand, A. Ivanko had a miscalculation on the provocations of millions by the police, and on the defense of the defense. This escarmouches connoissens a diminution deputation October 2021. The frequency quotidiane incursions in the zone tampon is 2,6 à 1,3 incident per day.

Il convient de rappeiler que conseil de l’ONU a tenu, mercredi 20 avril à New York, sa runion semesterilele consultations à huis clos on du sahara marocain, avec la participation in l’Envoyé personnel du Gréral l’onu pour le Sahara, Staffan de Mistura and the Representative Personnel Secretar General and Chief of Minurso, A. Ivanko.