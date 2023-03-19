RAM cancels flights to and from France from March 20 to 23

Royal Air Maroc has again been forced to cancel flights to or from France due to strikes planned for Monday 20 March in Paris and several French cities.

Following notice of termination of employment General function Inside France From March 20 to 23, 2023, published by unions French DGACAll airlines have been asked to reduce their flight schedules by 20% for the day, RAM said in a statement.

Thus, the company informs its customers of the decision to cancel a limited number of flights to and from France from March 20 to 23. The Moroccan airline has already canceled several flights for similar reasons.

“Due to notification Civil service strike“Published by the French DGAC unions, we are forced to cancel some flights to and from France on March 20, 21, 22 and 23,” the company wrote.

To limit the impact of these cancellations, Royal Air Morocco It goes with its customers by transferring them to other airlines. Customers whose contact details are in their booking file will be sent emails and SMS confirming their rescheduled flight. RAM invites passengers to consult their flight status and check and update their contact details “Manage My Booking” section of the company’s website.

In addition, for Royal Air Maroc flight ticket holders on canceled flights who do not wish to travel on their available flights, the company offers:

• Reimbursement of the ticket in its original mode of payment,

or,

• Free date change depending on the single destination of Royal Air Maroc network or destination in Europe, stay will be provided at the beginning of the new travel date within 15 days from the date of canceled flight. maintained.

“In case of any change of destination, the possible difference in taxes will be borne by the passenger,” the company notes.

Ram calls passengers Blocks Those who have been cancelled, or who have not received a confirmed rescheduled flight, do not reportairport and contact their initial point of sale or RAM call center to confirm their rescheduled flight or to avail of the arrangements made available to them.

