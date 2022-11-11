Rampant Colonization in Palestine: What Elat’s Plans Conceal

Tel Aviv continues to play with fire. Its colonial policy has been reinforced for months, undermining the historic rights of Palestinians. The last Israeli raid was aid paid to the Elad Settlers’ Association. The latter benefited from 28 million shekels to support the settlements of Wadi Rababa in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haaretz, revealed that “Elat Settlement Association Receives 28 Million Shekels to Support Settlement and Judaization Projects in Wadi Al-Rababa Neighborhood and Change Its Palestinian Character”, under the guise of creating public parks and agricultural projects and promoting tourism in the area at the expense of the original owners of the land. But with the intention of depriving them of their rights, with the intention of usurping their land in Silwan, south of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Colonization project led by live, In Wadi al-Rababa district and in Silwan in general, the occupation is supported by several occupation institutions, including the municipality, the military, education, agriculture and justice ministries, and the al-Quds affairs ministry.

Ahmad Simrin, a member of the Wadi Al-Rababa neighborhood committee, said “These donations collected by the Elad Settlement Association to support Wadi al-Rababa are aimed at strengthening the occupation’s grip on the neighborhood in a Judaizing manner”. Opposite, in the Wadi al-Rababa district in the city of Silwan, al-Quds’ 800 residents are staunchly opposed to Judaization and colonialism.

A. Simrin added “For years, al-Quds residents living in Wadi al-Rababa have been harassed by the occupation, the latest being the deployment of surveillance cameras in the neighborhood that precisely monitor the movements of the landowners, while the occupation’s bulldozers continue their attacks on the lands and uprooting olive trees rooted in the valley land 400 years ago. Grab, the citizens continue to organize noisy dinner parties in our lands, for the benefit of the settlers with the aim of disturbing the peace in the neighborhood and evacuating the citizens”.

The Elad Association, a leading proponent of colonization and Judaization in Al-Quds, revealed its plan for Silwan last summer. “Farm in the Valley”, To attract thousands of settlers to the occupied city of Al-Quds, as part of the participation in the so-called National Park operations, conducted on Palestinian lands in the city of Silwan, at the request of the occupation municipality. To do this, it seized land owned by Palestinians in Silwan and turned it into a settlement farm. He uses the agricultural activities there, particularly the planting of trees, to change the characteristics of the original land and create a new history consistent with the Talmudic Zionist narrative of the city of Al-Quds.

Elat is considered one of the wealthiest non-governmental organizations in Israel, overseeing some 70 settlement outposts in Silwan, most of which are located in the Wadi Hillway area, very close to al-Aqsa. Also, he is the one who is funding the excavations in the area. Silwan is considered one of the most active areas with an abundance of parks, as it is close to Al-Aqsa Mosque to the south.