Return to normalcy in the Gaza Strip

It came into effect on Sunday evening, hours after an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire agreement was reached between the Islamic Jihad Movement and Israel.

Over the past three days, the Israeli military has carried out attacks against the Gaza Strip as part of a military operation launched on Friday against the “Islamic Jihad” movement.

On the other hand, “Al-Quds Brigades”, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, fired rockets and mortar shells at Israeli positions along the Gaza Strip.

The Government Information Office said in a statement on Sunday that Israeli action had caused damage to buildings and homes.

According to the same source, the Israeli occupation damaged about 1,500 houses, 16 of which were completely destroyed, while 71 houses were rendered uninhabitable and 1,400 others partially or moderately damaged.

The streets, which have been completely deserted for the past three days, have been enjoying brisk movement of residents and vehicles since early morning.

Citizens whose houses were demolished or damaged began to inspect them, restore or rebuild them.

Additionally, businesses and some civil and private institutions and banking institutions have reopened to welcome their customers and visitors.

In this case, some educational institutions have announced that they will withdraw their administrative duties.

Opening of check posts

On Monday morning, Israel partially reopened the crossings connecting the Gaza Strip.

On his Facebook page, the coordinator of Israeli government operations in the Palestinian territories said: “We inform you that starting Monday morning the crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip will be open for humanitarian cases”.

He added in his statement that the opening of crossings and return to normal hours would resume later, based on the assessment of the situation, as long as peace and security are maintained in the region.

Israeli authorities closed the Kerem Shalom (south) and Beit Hanoun “Erez” (north) commercial crossings last Tuesday for “security” reasons following the arrest of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi. West Bank.

The Gaza Energy Authority said on Saturday that the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing caused a complete shutdown of the Gaza Strip power plant due to the inability to supply the fuel needed for its operation.

In its statement, the Energy Commission said that the 12-hour power cut will be reduced to 4 hours due to disconnection of the power plant.

However, once the crossing point was opened, power plant tankers started entering the strip as power was expected to return under the previous system.

Take care of the wounded

Zuhair Jagout, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, said: “With the ceasefire in Gaza, people and their families are healing their wounds and starting to rebuild their lives. A normal life.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, he added: “Three days ago, life in Gaza was not normal because of the siege and the wars. People have witnessed four battles, the last of which is etched in memory in May 2021.

“In recent days, Palestinians have again experienced tragic events with painful memories. Civilians always pay the price”.

“Basic service providers must be prioritized today and allow them to provide services including fueling the power plant to run hospitals and ensuring the return of water supply,” explained Zaqout. According to its plans.

“After each military escalation, the team will work to document events in Gaza, as will negotiations with the parties involved,” he said.

He noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICCR) on Sunday, after a field visit to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, had provided medical supplies to about 50 seriously injured people in the last three days.