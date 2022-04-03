E. Raisi an affirm that he pays Ue acculeille actuellement more than 4 million rifugiés afghans », Critically considering the four European auchune assistance in European pays, «Contrarement à leurs nombreuses allégations à cet égard.

Au cours dune conferences de presse, le president iranien diclaré que Plus The most important éémentmentmentuu uuourdd’hu en en en Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan est Afghanistan. E. Raisi a souligné É la nicessité de prêter attention aux problèmes des aforts afghans en terme d’Education et de travail, in province de Khorasan et douts provinces de pss où se trountu afghans.

Il an indiqué que «The Department of Investigators is the Minister of Interior, and the administrative provinces of which organisation specializes in highly affiliates of investigators afghans, no suffice Ajoutant que These crescendo of people like Muslims and Croyants, and our devons conserve their probes like our problmes, and travelers for the rosoudre. ⁇

In November, the nearest train, Conway Convergence, will signal to 4,000 to 5,000 000 Afghans traveling around 900 km in front of Afghanistan and Iran. The appellant à accrootre soutien apporté à l iran ii peri permontre ruxpondre aux basoins humanitaires.

The console ajouté que Ous We’m not going to attend our’s Iranian account with the name of the Afghans as a source of limited international communication.