Rounding out the top 10 are the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

According to the latest data from the Mastercard Economics Institute, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have joined the list of the top 10 most popular destinations in the UAE. In Morocco, travel experiences increased significantly by 117.5% in March 2023.

In 2023, a new post-pandemic travel dynamic has emerged, with travelers looking to explore places closer to home. Thus, Egypt and Saudi Arabia entered the top 10 in this year’s ranking at seventh and eighth places respectively.

The United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and France are the most popular international destinations for travelers departing from the Middle East.

The 2023 travel industry trends revealed by the same source indicate that travel experiences in Morocco have increased by 117.5% year-on-year compared to March 2023 to March 2022.

From January to March, leisure travel bookings in the UAE increased by 49.5% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Trends reveal that tourists continue to prioritize experiences and “show a new need for exclusivity.”

It is spreading to less known places with social media. “Influenced by social media and entertainment, tourists are venturing into lesser-known destinations in search of cultural immersion,” the report said.

Global spending on experiences grew by 65%, while spending on things increased by 12% from 2019.

In Morocco in particular, the trend towards experiential spending is seeing the biggest increase in the MENA region. “They experienced a significant year-over-year increase of 117.5% in March 2023,” notes the MasterCard Economic Institute.

Travel trends reveal that consumers, including those in the Middle East and Africa (MENA), will benefit from a more traditional travel ecosystem in 2023, prioritizing leisure travel and borrowing new corridors around the world.

Additionally, post-pandemic preference for experiences and continued demand for leisure travel will shape the outlook for 2023.

As an uncertain economy creates volatility among markets, the reopening of mainland China should support global growth.

Finally, the recovery of travel and entertainment expenses for businesses is increasing. In the MENA region, travel and entertainment (T&E) spending by small businesses increased by 49% from March 2023 to March 2022, data from the research firm showed.

The upward trajectory continues – from January to March 2023, small business spending on travel and entertainment expenses increased by 56%.