March 25, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Royal Air Maroc is reducing its flights to and from Paris on March 24 and 25.

William Kennedy 15 mins ago 1 min read

Royal Air Maroc announced on its website that it is reducing its flight schedule by 30%.Following the announcement of a public service strike in France on March 24 and 25, 2023, the French DGAC was issued by trade unions. ».

Additionally, RAM promises to support its customers by transferring them to other airlines. “Customers with contact details on their booking file will receive emails and text messages confirming their rescheduled flight. In the “Manage My Booking” section of the RAM website, we invite passengers to consult their flight status, check and update their contact details.“, we mention.

Royal Air Maroc assures all ticket holders on canceled flights who do not wish to travel on the flights made available to them by returning their tickets as per the original mode of payment or opting to do so.A free date change will be offered for a new travel date within 15 days from the date of the canceled flight, depending on the same place or destination on the Royal Air Maroc network in Europe. maintained“, we detail.

See also  Grand Frais Jonzac » The next opening is pending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Saudi Arabia and Syria resume ties amid Middle East changes | Athalayar

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

M’Barki case: In France, investigation opened on suspicion of interference

16 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

“Dibipina”: “Morocco killed me!”

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Royal Air Maroc is reducing its flights to and from Paris on March 24 and 25.

15 mins ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Saudi Arabia and Syria resume ties amid Middle East changes | Athalayar

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

M’Barki case: In France, investigation opened on suspicion of interference

16 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

“Dibipina”: “Morocco killed me!”

1 day ago William Kennedy