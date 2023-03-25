Royal Air Maroc is reducing its flights to and from Paris on March 24 and 25.

Royal Air Maroc announced on its website that it is reducing its flight schedule by 30%.Following the announcement of a public service strike in France on March 24 and 25, 2023, the French DGAC was issued by trade unions. ».

Additionally, RAM promises to support its customers by transferring them to other airlines. “Customers with contact details on their booking file will receive emails and text messages confirming their rescheduled flight. In the “Manage My Booking” section of the RAM website, we invite passengers to consult their flight status, check and update their contact details.“, we mention.

Royal Air Maroc assures all ticket holders on canceled flights who do not wish to travel on the flights made available to them by returning their tickets as per the original mode of payment or opting to do so.A free date change will be offered for a new travel date within 15 days from the date of the canceled flight, depending on the same place or destination on the Royal Air Maroc network in Europe. maintained“, we detail.