Royal Air Maroc strengthens its flight operations with Spain | Athalayar

Since the re-opening of borders and the resumption of traffic in Morocco in the summer of 2022, Royal Air Morocco (RAM), in its desire to extend its borders, has been gradually strengthening its flight plan. Dignitaries like participated in the event Ambassador of Morocco to Spain, Karima Benyaich, Commercial Director of RAM, Ilham Ghassani and Vice President of RAM, Amin El Farissi.

The company will open a new route from Spain (Seville-Tangier-Casablanca) Also three lines suspended after the health crisis caused by Covid-19 will be reopened, Including places like Tenerife, Porto and Luanda.

The new airline connecting Casablanca and Tangier to Seville will meet strong demand from Spanish and Moroccan tourists and Moroccans living in Spain and expatriates.. The route will operate from December 4 with two frequencies per week, every Friday and Sunday. From December 9, the Moroccan flag carrier will resume direct flights from Casablanca to Porto and Tenerife, which were suspended due to the pandemic.

Photo/Artist/Guillermo Lopez – Karima Benyach, Moroccan Ambassador to Spain

Royal Air Maroc will resume the Casablanca-Tenerife route with two weekly frequencies from Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca. From December 9, the company will resume connections between the Portuguese city of Porto and the Angolan capital of Casablanca and Luanda. According to the airline’s vice president, the aim is to make Casablanca the “hub” of Africa with the rest of the world for greater connectivity between different cultures that will boost Morocco’s economy and bring Morocco closer in the future. .

These developments on new routes are one of the company’s growth plans, especially in the Mediterranean region, especially in the Iberian Peninsula, according to the statement of commercial director Ilham Cassini. In the future the Moroccan company hopes to expand its routes to North America with flights to Washington DC, New York and Montreal and via the Middle East to cities such as Doha, Jeddah and Dubai.

Photo/Artist/Guillermo Lopez – Map with new RAM routes

The company launched a new route connecting Marrakech to Paris last October. According to RAM, the airline’s occupancy rate is “very high” and has been able to regain the level of airline bandwidth before the pandemic. They also say they are mobilizing to further strengthen their position in key outbound tourism markets.Like Spain and France, to support each other and make Casablanca airport a meeting place for a community that includes a network of 27 different destinations in Asia, Europe and Africa.