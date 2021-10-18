Royal Mansour Marrakesh wins Grand Prix villicature for the best hotel in the world in 2021 in Paris

The Royal Mansour Marquez won Monday in Paris at the Willicure Grand Prix 2021 for the best hotel in the world.

LThe awards, which have been given to the most beautiful hotels in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa since 2003, are presented by an arbitral tribunal of about twenty journalists from five international continents.

Signal Seoul Hotel (South Korea), Inter-Continental Lyon-Hotel Duo (France), Sofitel Rome Villa Borges (Italy) and Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cordacena (Colombia) were nominated for the award by the Royal Mansour.

It was presented in the lounge of the Palace of the Embassy of Azerbaijan, facing the Eiffel Tower, in the presence of diplomats, art, publishing and media, managers and owners of hotels and hotel groups, as well as architects from around the world.

“On behalf of Royal Mansour and the Kingdom of Morocco I am very proud to have received this Village Award, which honors the best hotel in the world for 2021. It is the work of a team,” said Mansour, director general of the Royal Mansour Marquez.

“So, it is a great reward to share with all the people of Morocco and all the people who helped us make this dream come true,” he said.

The luxury hotel in the city of Ocher has been nominated for two other Willicure Awards: the prize for the best hotel suite, and the prize for the best hotel swimming pool.

Another Moroccan luxury hotel, the Le Casablanca Hotel, was nominated for two awards: Best Hotel Terrace and Best Boutique Hotel.