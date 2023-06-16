Russia: Abdelmadjid Debon welcomes convergence of views on Sahara

The Algerian president met with the Russian president in Moscow this Thursday. Abdelmadjid Debon welcomed the report “Consolidation of Views” on the issue of Western Sahara. Several Algerian media reports. “The visions of Algeria and Russia are the developments taking place in the Middle East region and what is happening in Libya,” President Debon added.

For his part, Vladimir Putin said he discussed with his guest “the situation in Ukraine, Libya, Sudan, Western Sahara and the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.” Russian media reports. Last week, at a consultative meeting between the Security Council and the League of Arab States held in New York, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations said, “The situation in most states of the Middle East and North Africa is complicated. , due to many instability in the region”.

To support his version, Vassily Nebenzia cites “armed conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Sudan”, before adding Western Sahara to his list, giving the grist to the Polisario and ‘Algeria’s plant. In the Security Council, Russia has abstained in recent years when voting on resolutions on the Sahara issue.