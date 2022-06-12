June 12, 2022

Russia and terrorism pose two major threats to NATO in Ankara – La Nouvel Tribune

William Kennedy 38 mins ago 1 min read

Since applying as a member Sweden And some Finland At NATOThe Turkey Made it clear that this would not happen without major change in both countries. It should be noted that Sweden and Turkey consider that Finland Supporting terrorism by giving sanctuary to some activists who oppose the regime Erdogan. During a recent visit abroad, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Spoke again on the topic. He reaffirmed that his country was not opposed to the coalition’s open policy.

Turkey has always supported NATO’s open door policy. There are currently two candidate countries. And the two most important threats to NATO are Russia and terrorism ‘… Therefore, we call on all coalition (NATO) concerns to be taken into account. The support these countries give to terrorist organizations is clearSaid the Minister Kavusoklu. By quoting terrorism, he is directly referring to the two countries that support terrorism by supporting the enemies wanted in Turkey.

Ankara has demanded that Finland and Sweden stop supporting groups that Turkey identifies as terrorist organizations, deport suspects seeking deportation and lift arms embargoes in Ankara.

