Russia officially accuses the Czech Republic of supplying Ukraine with T-72B, a type purchased by Morocco from Belarus and transferred to Prague under a modernization agreement. Russian media report.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted on Monday, April 17, that the kingdom has indeed signed a contract with Czech company Excalibur Army spol.s ro to modernize a batch of 130 tanks. 1999-2001 years from the Republic of Belarus. The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) received 56 tanks, but 74 units were transferred to Ukraine, adding to the same resource.

“The Moroccans were given a hope. At the same time, they (the Czechs) accused the Belarusians of not fulfilling the obligation stipulated by the terms of the purchase agreement not to transfer the tanks to third countries without the consent of the supplier Maria Zakharova. The case, “Prague does not hesitate to seize other people’s property and violate the fundamental norms of international law governing the arms trade. ” he asserted in statements to the press.

As a reminder, Morocco has already denied sending heavy weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita made the announcement in Rabat on February 28 during a press conference with Austrian Federal Deputy Minister for European and International Affairs Peter Lansky.

“Morocco is not a partner in this armed conflict, does not participate in it and will not participate in it in any way,” the diplomatic chief stressed. “However, Morocco considers that this issue affects international peace and security and has an economic and social impact,” Bourita said.

International media A few weeks ago, Morocco sent about twenty T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine for refurbishment in the Czech Republic.