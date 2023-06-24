Russia / Wagner group rebellion: Putin condemns treason

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described the armed rebellion led by the head of the paramilitary group Wagner as “treason” and a “stab in the back”.

“Actions that divide our unity are, in essence, a betrayal of our people and our comrades who are now fighting on the frontlines. This is a stab in the back of our country and our people,” he said in his address to the nation.

“Those who organized a military uprising, who raised arms against their comrades in arms, betrayed Russia and will respond to it. I appeal to those who were inspired by this crime not to make a fatal, tragic and irreparable mistake, to make the only right choice – to stop participating in criminal activities,” said the Russian head of state. Mentioned.

Mr. Putin further noted that “those who deliberately chose the path of treason, who prepared armed rebellion, who chose methods of intimidation and terror, will face inevitable retribution and will answer before the law and before us. The people.”

Without mentioning Prigozhin by name, the Russian president noted that the latter’s “betrayal” was motivated by “high ambitions and special interests.”

The relationship between Evgueni Prigojine and the Kremlin has been marked by several tensions in recent months, with Wagner’s boss reluctant to publicly criticize Moscow, particularly accusing it of not sending enough weapons.

Wagner’s boss said on Saturday that he had taken control of Rostov-on-Don, a key Russian military logistics hub 1,200km from Moscow, hours after calling for a mutiny against Russian military leaders.

At this point, the Russian president admitted that the situation in Rostov-on-Don was difficult and promised that all necessary measures would be taken to stabilize it.

“Concerned efforts will be made to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don, which is complicated, and the work of civil and military authorities has been effectively blocked,” he said in his speech.

Prigogine went into revolt with 25,000 men claimed by his group, accusing the regular army of bombing his troops.

Following the allegations, the Russian state prosecutor’s office announced Friday night into Saturday night that it would open an investigation into the Wagner group’s leader for “armed rebellion,” while authorities instituted a “regime of counter-terrorist action.” Security measures were strengthened in Moscow and in other parts of Russia.

“The statements published in the name of Yevgeny Prigojine have no relation to reality. In response to these reports, the FSB (Editor’s note Federal Security Service) opens a criminal investigation into his calls for armed rebellion. We demand an immediate stop to these illegal activities,” the National Counter-Terrorism Committee said.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, denied allegations that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the camps where the forces of the Wagner group were stationed.

