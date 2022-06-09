Russian and Syrian fighters fly over Golan: successful intercept maneuvers

These exercises are part of a joint coordination and exercise between the Syrian and Russian armies.

During the exercises, two Russian Su-35 fighter jets and six Syrian fighter jets, the Mig, were engaged in an effort to deal with the illusory enemy warplanes and drones infiltrating Syrian airspace. As potential hostile targets were completely observed and destroyed, Syrian pilots treated targets under the cover of Russian pilots. For the first time, these exercises, simulating a war, were carried out at night.

Similarly, Syrian and Russian warplanes engaged in joint patrols throughout the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the southern, eastern and northern parts of the Syrian Arab Republic.

These maneuvers overall showed a better coordination between the pilots of the two allied forces and a better relationship according to different positions.

The exercises were attended by Russian Air Force Su-24, Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets, while the Syrian Air Force participated with Mig-23ML and Mig-29 fighter jets.

On May 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “Moscow will continue to support the Syrian leadership as part of a full restoration of the country’s regional unity.”

S. Lavrov said in an interview with RT, the Arabic version of the Russian satellite channel. In Syria, there are still divisions of unnamed countries’ armed forces. Until now, the U.S. military has occupied much of the east coast of the Euphrates, establishing a semi-state there, directly promoting secession, and using a portion of Iraq’s Kurdish population for this purpose. These statements by the Russian diplomat came even before his stay in Turkey. As a reminder, the latter country seeks to impose a buffer zone at a depth of 30 km in Syrian territory, which Damascus vehemently condemns.