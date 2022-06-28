Russian security forces attack Dash near al-Danf: calls on Americans to leave Syria

“The United States is in Syria, blatantly interfering in the process of establishing an illegal and peaceful life.” The Russian Defense Ministry lamented, according to the RT website.

“Dash (ISIS) terrorists, whom the Americans consider to be one of the tools to achieve their foreign policy priorities in Syria, are attacking the establishments of civilians and Syrian civilians trained in the Al-Danf region.” The ministry said. When referring to that “One of these gangs, trained by US special forces experts at a training camp in the Al-Danf area, secretly entered the Syrian desert and planned terrorist attacks against industrial facilities in the area.

He pointed out “These gangs first appeared on June 20, when they opened fire on a civilian bus on the border separating Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor governorates, killing 14 people and wounding 5 others.”

“Despite the complexity of the operation in the desert, units of the Syrian Arab Army, with the support of a Russian spy plane, spotted the terrorists. After that, a high-precision strike was launched and drove them out. The Ministry stated. “Every terrorist, no matter where he hides, must know and remember that punishment is coming.” You have.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has called on the United States “Stop promoting crises, others are trying to build peace”, And called on them to leave Syria.