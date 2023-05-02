Ruto-Blinken interview on the situation in Sudan

The humanitarian situation in Sudan was the focus of a phone call between Kenyan President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday.

During this interview, Mr. Ruto and Blinken discussed ways out of the crisis, Kenya’s State House said, focusing on mitigating the humanitarian crisis.

State House said in a statement that the Kenyan president expressed his gratitude for the role of the United States and Saudi Arabia in bringing a ceasefire between the conflicting parties, saying Nairobi would focus its efforts on mitigating the humanitarian crisis.

“Kenya will work closely with UN agencies and other organizations to coordinate, scale and deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan,” he said, noting that “the ceasefire will ensure that humanitarian operations continue unhindered.”

For his part, Blinken reiterated US support for joint international action to end the fighting in Sudan and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access.

He reiterated Washington’s support for African Union-led efforts for an immediate de-escalation, noting the importance of continued cooperation to encourage the parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and open negotiations for a durable solution to the conflict.

