Rwanda: Miss contest suspended amid sexual harassment

# In other countries : Rwanda’s Ministry of Youth and Culture has announced that it has been suspended following its arrest in April on suspicion of sexually abusing the organizer of the Miss Rwanda pageant.

Dutton Ishimway, a 36-year-old former musician known as Prince Kid, the organizer of the competition, was arrested on April 27 for “crimes related to sexual harassment,” according to the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation (RIB) of the state police.

A statement from the ministry on Monday said, “The results of Miss Rwanda’s beauty pageant are pending.

Ishimway, the director of the Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the organization that hosts the annual Miss Rwanda pageant, told AFP that a spokesman for the RIB was suspected of assaulting “former participants of Miss Rwanda” on several occasions. Theory Murangira, at the time of his arrest.

>>> Read more: Video. Nigeria: Shadu Cargo, Radiation Beauty, Miss Nigeria 2021 Creates Controversy

One week before his arrest, the organization announced the resignation of former Miss Rwanda, the director of communications, after four years of cooperation.

The Miss Rwanda pageant, which presents itself as the largest beauty pageant in East Africa, has been included in the World Beauty Contest since 2016.