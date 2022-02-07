Sadio Mane blows hot and cold

The screen has just dropped for the 33rd edition African Cup of Nations (CAN Cameroon 2021) With the victory of the Lions of Teranga. Against the pharaohs of Egypt, the lions made a difference in penalties for finally landing on the roof of the continent.

Sadio Mane was selected as the best player of the tournament

In the end, he came to deliver his team with the winning goal

Senegal striker Sadio Mane has been named the CAN Cameroon 2021 Player of the Year. But before his team could be crowned, the Liverpool striker “threw hot and cold” in this final. In the 3rd minute, he missed a penalty that could have killed the match. He also missed his first shot during a penalty shootout. In the end, he comes to deliver his team by scoring the winning goal, without which he would have had a bad time.

“CAN will be the most important trophy I have ever won in my life. The rest will be a bonus. I live my dream, I have not been able to fulfill it yet,” he said. What to say.

“We’re not in bed yet”

The capital of Senegal is currently happy in Tucker. Interviewed supporters announce the party until the end of the night. At the end of his interview with Sadio Mane, he appealed to the people of Senegal to be ready for tomorrow’s dinner. “I can not wait to return to my country. My family will present their medal to them and celebrate,” he said.

Note that Fireworks are being set off in Abidjan to celebrate this victory.