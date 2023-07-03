Sahel: Drug trafficking flourishes with armed gangs

According to the UNODC report, the amount of cocaine seized in the Sahel – Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad – increased last year. They increase by 13 kg per year between 2015 and 2020 and 35 kg in 2021 to 863 kg in 2022. The largest seizures were in Burkina Faso (488 kg), Mali (160 kg) and Niger (215 kg) and “probably. “Only at the tip of the glacier are there large undetected flows,” notes the report seen by AFP. In most countries of the Sahel, drug trafficking is organized by “non-profit criminal groups,” the report notes. These armed groups, which are linked to traditional networks of smugglers, typically finance themselves by paying taxes and other duties through security or safe passage through areas they control. For years Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, three of the world’s poorest states, have faced armed bandits or jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS). A panel of experts on Mali cited in the report points to the involvement of armed groups of various loyalties in the transportation of drug exports, including cocaine and cannabis resin, to illustrate how illicit markets provide financial resources. Apart from cocaine, herbal cannabis is “the most seized drug in the Sahel”, with 36 tonnes in 2021, “a record”, the report said. Large quantities were also intercepted in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Large seizures of drugs commonly trafficked between Latin America and Europe in West Africa’s coastal countries are routinely made in April 2022, notably in Côte d’Ivoire where more than two tons of cocaine were intercepted.

Comments via Facebook: