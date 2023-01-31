Saudi Arabia Introduces Electronic Visa

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced electronic visas for those entering Saudi territory by air, as part of efforts to promote inbound tourism, religious or otherwise.

In a statement released publicly on Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the visa will be issued free of charge immediately after purchasing the flight ticket and the beneficiary will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 4 days. .

The validity period of the e-visa is three months, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thus, those wishing to perform Umrah can get a free visa and stay in the kingdom for 4 days including all areas without exception.

Saudi Arabia has announced strategic goals related to the culture, tourism and entertainment sector by developing more than 35 destinations by 2030.