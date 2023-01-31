January 31, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Saudi Arabia Introduces Electronic Visa

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 4 min read

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced electronic visas for those entering Saudi territory by air, as part of efforts to promote inbound tourism, religious or otherwise.

In a statement released publicly on Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the visa will be issued free of charge immediately after purchasing the flight ticket and the beneficiary will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 4 days. .

The validity period of the e-visa is three months, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thus, those wishing to perform Umrah can get a free visa and stay in the kingdom for 4 days including all areas without exception.

Saudi Arabia has announced strategic goals related to the culture, tourism and entertainment sector by developing more than 35 destinations by 2030.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Morocco strengthens its air force to support stability in the region | Athalayar

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Morocco and the UN share a common desire to contribute to stability in Libya

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Filippo Grandi was “appalled” by the extent of the destruction.

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

4 min read

Saudi Arabia Introduces Electronic Visa

1 hour ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Morocco strengthens its air force to support stability in the region | Athalayar

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Morocco and the UN share a common desire to contribute to stability in Libya

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Filippo Grandi was “appalled” by the extent of the destruction.

1 day ago William Kennedy