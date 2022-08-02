Saudi Arabia targets Moroccan agriculture sector

According to official sources cited by “Asharq Al-Awsat”, the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) has submitted a proposal to the Saudi government to explore the possibility of investing in the agricultural sector of 10 Arab countries, including Morocco.

The proposal contains a complete and comprehensive list of agricultural investment opportunities in Morocco, Mauritania, Tunisia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq and Sudan.

Investment opportunities in Morocco include a project related to the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, as well as some projects in the agri-food sector, particularly the production of concentrated fruit juices and jams, a Saudi Arabian-language newspaper reported on Sunday (July 31). .

In addition to investing in regional agricultural companies, the same source continues, the FSC has offered Saudi companies to partner with an international agricultural startup specializing in the production of hybrid seeds.

Asharq Al-Awsad points out that the Arab Commission for Agricultural Investment and Development has set specific criteria for projects it will invest in in the future, with the aim of selecting projects that align with its strategy.