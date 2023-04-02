April 2, 2023

Saudi Arabia was one of the countries that donated to Turkey (UN) after the earthquakes.

William Kennedy 59 mins ago 1 min read

The United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) thanked donors for contributing $268 million

Saudi Arabia has been named as one of the main donors of humanitarian aid to Turkey after devastating earthquakes that claimed tens of thousands of lives in one of the world’s worst disasters.

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) thanked donors for providing 268 million dollars ($246 million) in response to humanitarian appeals for Turkey following the earthquake, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. SPA.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke confirmed that the appeal has reached 27% of its target and the main donors are Saudi Arabia, the United States, Kuwait, the European Commission and the United Nations Humanitarian Emergency Response Center.

AP Photo/Bernard Armangu

The King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided assistance under the direction of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In addition to financial assistance, Saudi Arabia provided tents, temporary shelter, shelter materials, clothing, blankets and mattresses. Ms. Laerke also urged countries to continue to support the appeal and contribute funds.

Nine million people were directly affected by the February 6 earthquake and three million were displaced. The disaster killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

