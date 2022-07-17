Secret border crossings have decreased

The number of arrests of illegal immigrants along the U.S. border with Mexico fell 14% in June, according to the latest federal data.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 191,898 people crossing the southern border illegally last month, down 14 percent from the 222,656 arrests recorded in May.

About 26% of those arrested in June were repeat border crossers, with authorities arresting just 153,379 people. A month earlier, there were 177,793 arrests, a difference of about 14%, the Wall Street Journal reported. For nearly two years, the U.S. Border Patrol has been dealing with a record influx of illegal immigrants, with a sharp increase this spring as pandemic-related travel restrictions eased.

In June, 68%, or about 140,000 adults traveling alone, were immigrants with 51,000 families, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures.

Both figures were down 16% and 13%, respectively, from May, the company said. But arrests of unaccompanied minors rose 4% in June to 15,721 from 14,678 in May.

The US-Mexico border is technically closed to asylum seekers under the Title 42 public health law. It was first implemented by the Trump administration at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prevent others from seeking protection at illegal border and legal border crossings.

The Biden administration has tried to loosen these restrictions, but has so far been blocked by court rulings.