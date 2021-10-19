Seizure of two tons of pure cocaine from Tucker

AA / Dakar / Alioune Ndiaye

The Armed Forces Department of Public Relations announced on Tuesday that the Senegalese National Navy had seized 2,026 kg of pure cocaine following the interception of a ship from Dakar.

The operation, which allowed the ship to intercept an “international drug smuggler”, took place on October 17, 196 nautical miles (363 km) from Takar.

“Pure cocaine weighing 2026 kg was discovered during the first excavation

“The ship, cargo and crew have been made available to competent administrations for further investigation,” he explained, without elaborating on the nationalities of the five members of the ship, referred to as La Rosa.

Seizures of cocaine in various quantities by the National Navy and Customs have been frequent in Senegal in recent years.

However, the capture is the largest since 2007, when it reached a record 2.4 tonnes.



