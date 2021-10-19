October 20, 2021

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Seizure of two tons of pure cocaine from Tucker

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

AA / Dakar / Alioune Ndiaye

The Armed Forces Department of Public Relations announced on Tuesday that the Senegalese National Navy had seized 2,026 kg of pure cocaine following the interception of a ship from Dakar.

The operation, which allowed the ship to intercept an “international drug smuggler”, took place on October 17, 196 nautical miles (363 km) from Takar.

“Pure cocaine weighing 2026 kg was discovered during the first excavation

“The ship, cargo and crew have been made available to competent administrations for further investigation,” he explained, without elaborating on the nationalities of the five members of the ship, referred to as La Rosa.

Seizures of cocaine in various quantities by the National Navy and Customs have been frequent in Senegal in recent years.

However, the capture is the largest since 2007, when it reached a record 2.4 tonnes.


Anatolia Agency broadcasts only a portion of its broadcast to its subscribers via the Internal Distribution System (HAS) on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.

See also  At the Africa-France summit, Macron was challenged by African youth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

[Communiqué] World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings: Afzal Vacuum

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

A “pink October” despite Govt

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Royal Mansour Marrakesh wins Grand Prix villicature for the best hotel in the world in 2021 in Paris

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Seizure of two tons of pure cocaine from Tucker

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

[Communiqué] World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings: Afzal Vacuum

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

A “pink October” despite Govt

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Royal Mansour Marrakesh wins Grand Prix villicature for the best hotel in the world in 2021 in Paris

1 day ago Arzu