Senator Mark Kelly calls for Morocco to join “US military” exercises in Middle East

In addition to exercises planned by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Morocco may be invited to participate in exercises organized by the US military in the Middle East. Currently, Democratic US Senator Mark Kelly is pleading for the kingdom to be associated with the exercises of US CENTCOM, the US command in the Middle East. Honored at his word in the US Senate, the senator has formally recommended the annexation of the kingdom. This was the lesson A press release published on its website

Regarding security and foreign policy cooperation, Senator Kelly “proposed to support Morocco’s participation in CENTCOM-led military exercises. Justified by the need to improve coordination between the United States and regional partners in the fight against the threat of Iran.”

In fact, Mark Kelly formulated the plan following a visit by a congressional delegation to Morocco on January 13, 2023, in which he participated. During the visit, the US senators were received by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourida and Prime Minister Aziz Akannouch. It should be remembered that the visit is part of the efforts of US senators, caucus members to strengthen ties of cooperation with countries that have signed the Abraham Covenant.

It should be recalled that Mark Kelly chaired the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on the Air Force, where he headed the NDAA areas that included planning, programs, procurement, research and development for the Army, Air Force, National Defense and Reserve.

United States Central Command or CENTCOM is one of the eleven unified combatant commands under the United States Department of Defense since January 1, 1983. The command is responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.