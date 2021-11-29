Sense of Injustice in South Africa Facing Omicron | Africa | DW

The name Omicron variant is now on everyone’s lips when it comes to the corona virus. The G7 convened urgently on Monday afternoon (29.11) to discuss this, with European countries one after another announcing the discovery of this type of Covit-19 case found in South Africa.

There, despite the increase, the number of confirmed pollutants is lower than the cases found in Germany. But this is because there are less people being tested.

However, many states have closed their borders to South Africans … and South African authorities refuse to allow their country to be sacrificed to the world.

Vaccines, vaccines

“We have a powerful tool, it’s called a vaccine!”. Here is the call that started on Sunday [28.11.21] He found the restrictions imposed by other countries by President Cyril Ramaphosa not going the four ways. “Absolutely unfair”.

“We are very disappointed with the travel restrictions imposed by some states following the discovery of the Omigron variant,” he said. Said the South African president. We urge these countries to reconsider their decision. There is no scientific reason to adhere to these restrictions.

The same bitter tone as that of the spokesman for the National Assembly, Nociwe Mafisa-Nakakula, who did not speak a word during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) meeting: “Covit-19 reinforces unimaginable prejudices. South African scientists’ attention has been drawn to this variation and they have identified it. We feel we are allowed to let the world know the existence of the Omicron variant.”

Pollution is on the rise

Pollution is on the rise. One week ago, 2% of the tests were positive and now 9% of them have detected the presence of variance.

Salim Abdul Karim, a South African epidemiologist, estimates that new infections of the Omigran variant will soon cross 10,000 a day.

At present, South Africa has not strengthened its control measures because, at this time, the observed symptoms are mild and all affected patients are under 40 years of age.

This reinforces the widespread perception in South African society of the unjust behavior of other countries that have blacklisted South Africa.

The World Health Organization wants “Boundaries will remain open”. The WHO recalls that international law stipulates that travel restrictions must be determined on a scientific basis. “Without aggression or intrusion”.

Omicron makes headlines in Pretoria

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis fears repercussions on tourism. According to him, “It simply came to our notice then [l’Afrique du Sud] In the red list. There are tens of thousands of families relying on the city’s tourism [du Cap]”. The elected representative regrets that the enthusiasm for the recovery of the sector did not last long: “I received emails from tour operators saying they had finally saved bookings for December. But small hotel owners now say they are canceling their customers.”

“Afrophobia” or health precaution?

Of the 3,000 pollutants that are recorded daily for three consecutive days, 80% of the cases are concentrated in the province of Gauteng, in the metropolitan areas of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Read More ட் Govt-19 epidemic underestimated in Africa

After Japan, it is Israel’s policy to bar foreigners from entering its territory. Morocco has decided to suspend all incoming flights for two weeks. The United States has been barring travelers from South Africa and seven other countries from entering its territory since Monday (29.11).South Africa.

Malawi is one of the few countries affected by international travel restrictions, which condemns the move.I Afrophobia“.

For its part, the WHO proposes to set up a new international tool to tackle the fifth wave of the epidemic.