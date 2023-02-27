February 27, 2023

Series of Meetings “Call of the Sahel”: Start of work of the 2nd meeting

The work of the 2nd meeting of the “Call of the Sahel” series of meetings decided by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) during its 1st World Summit on the Fight against Terrorism (September 2021 in Vienna) began on Sunday in the international arena. Convention Center (CIC) “Abdelatief Rahal”.

President of the National People’s Assembly (APN) Mr. Brahim Boukali inaugurated the Algiers meeting, which was attended by members of the High Level Advisory Committee.
Against Terrorism and Violent Extremism Members of Parliament, Religious Leaders, Local Authorities from the Sahel Region, United Nations Representatives, Members of Parliament
Regional authorities, victims of terrorism, representatives of civil society, NGOs and a panel of experts.

The Sahel Appeal is based on an action plan that will deliver a series of 5 meetings on the environment, local people, conservation, education and development. Meetings in Algiers are held by more than two people
Days comes after last year’s event focused on Kigali and the issue of the environment.

The work of the aforementioned meeting will be held in a discussion format including five workshops on the radicalization of women, children and youth in the Sahel region.

The work of the meeting should be enabled by a series of recommendations to be submitted to the World Summit on a Global Response to the Sahel Appeal and organized at the end of the meetings planned in this framework.

