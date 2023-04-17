Sharp growth in Spanish gas exports to Morocco

Spanish gas exports to Morocco increased exponentially from June 2022. The figures show that the volume of exports has been gradually increasing over the past few months. In fact, on June 28, 2022, Morocco is trying to make Spain a gas exporting country in international markets and experience a sharp increase in unloading at Spanish regasification plants.

According to data provided by Manager Enakas, this exponential growth is evident from June 2022 onwards. In fact, the country exported 60 GWh that month through TARIFF’s international link, a figure that dramatically increased to 820 GWh in March 2023. .

The upward trend in Spanish gas exports has continued steadily for months. Statistics show that the export volume reached 172 GWh in July, 119 GWh in August, 123 GWh in September, 328 GWh in October, 553 GWh in November, 527 GWh in December and 536 GWh in January. 680 GWh in February.

According to Spanish newspaper The Objective, one of the factors that has contributed to boosting Spanish gas demand for Rabat in recent months is due to the mechanism put in place by Madrid. This mechanism made the price of Spanish gas more competitive, which encouraged Morocco to import more gas via Spain.

The Kingdom is considered an additional buyer in the Spanish region, so financing under the Iberian exception is used as if it were a national consumer.

Morocco therefore has the opportunity to decide when it wants to import gas from Spain according to the evolution of the market and its energy needs. This flexibility helps reduce gas supply costs.

Note that liquefied gas is more expensive because it requires special infrastructure to liquefy the gas to facilitate its cheap freight transportation. To restore it requires a special infrastructure, which is present in Spain.

The Spanish government recently revealed in response to a written question raised by representatives of the Popular Party that Spain would receive 2 million euros per year by adjusting the quantities of gas purchased by Morocco. However, this figure does not take into account additional costs linked to the unloading of ships, storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the use of the transport network.

Spain’s use of the Maghreb gas pipeline for the benefit of Morocco led Algeria to complain to the Spanish authorities. Faced with questions from the representatives of the Popular Party on the origin of the regas on behalf of Morocco, the Spanish government responded that the marketing company is free to choose the source of its exported gas, while the manager of the technical organization insisted. Depending on Enakas, it was responsible for verifying its appearance for greater certainty.

The implementation of the reverse flow GME had a significant impact on the operations of the Tahaddart and Aïn Béni Mathar power plants, which were closed more than a year before Algeria’s decision to unilaterally shut them down.