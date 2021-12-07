Shell rain on UN mission in Cao: Security collapse in Mali

On December 5, the UN Security Council convened in Mali (Minusma), in the northern part of the country. Two explosions targeting the work camp caused material damage, AFP reporters said.

There were four impacts in the camp, and only material damage, according to the French military, did not indicate the appearance of the explosions in the early hours of the morning and the soldiers were forced to take refuge in shelters for two hours.

These incidents come at a time when the restoration of the French military presence in Mali is underway with the planned end of the Bergen operation. The French plan provides for the re-deployment of troops around Cao and Menaka, near the “Three Frontier Zones” on the borders of Niger and Burkina Faso, and the expulsion of Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu.

Since 2012, Mali has been the scene of activities by jihadist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Dash, as well as all forms of violence perpetrated by defensive fighters and bandits. Regular forces are accused of abuse. The violence began in the north in 2012 and then spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite the deployment of UN, French and African forces, they have caused thousands of civilian and military casualties and hundreds of thousands of displaced people. The military takeover of power in Bamako following the overthrow of the regime in 2020 has not stopped the cycle of violence.

Evidence suggests that at least 31 people were killed and 17 wounded when a truck carrying them to an exhibition in the center of the country was attacked and set on fire by unidentified gunmen on December 3. Many are missing.

In a press release, the government assures us that “all measures will be taken to arrest and punish the perpetrators of this heinous and heinous act.” Three days of national mourning have been observed in the country.

In Mali, “the security situation is deteriorating and the crisis is deepening,” El-Qasim Vane, the UN special secretary general’s representative in late October, described as “growing insecurity in the north, the center of the country and the south”.

UN President Antonio Guterres, in his quarterly report dated October 1, noted that “in the face of new wave violence, it is necessary to maintain a strong international presence.”