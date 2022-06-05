Shooting Rise: New York raises the minimum age for obtaining semi-automatic weapons

In the face of a resurgence of homicide shootings, especially by young people under the age of 20, New York state legislators have passed a bill raising the minimum age for obtaining and possessing a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

They also passed a bill banning the purchase of body armor by individuals, as long as individuals work in law enforcement or other specific occupations.

Another text related to the law’s “red notice” (red flag) was adopted by lawmakers, which allowed the courts to temporarily seize the guns of any person considered dangerous to themselves or others.

In a statement following the implementation of these new measures, New York State Governor Kathy Hochsul said the law would fill gaps, provide the tools needed for law enforcement to prevent guns from being easily accessible, and end the sale of dangerous weapons at 18. Aged. Ms Hochul is expected to sign the bills soon.

Three weeks after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, an 18 – year – old man killed ten people.

The shooting incidents against many victims in a country where the right to possess weapons is guaranteed by the Constitution are a continuing atrocity in the United States. According to observers, gun crimes are on the rise in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami or San Francisco, especially after the 2020 epidemic.

On Thursday, about ten days after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas school, President Joe Biden called on the U.S. Congress to find a way to curb the sale of guns by opposition Republicans.

“How many more massacres are we ready to accept? “The U.S. president protested, repeating during a speech to the nation from the White House that this series of shootings was” enough “to mourn the United States.