Shoutout following accusations by Israeli police at the funeral of Shreen Abu Agle



The international community condemned the intervention of the Israeli police on Friday at the funeral of Shireen Abu Agle in Jerusalem, when the coffin of a Palestinian journalist almost fell to the ground after being beaten with batons.

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of an American-Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist who was shot in the head on Wednesday as he covered news of an Israeli military offensive in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. He was wearing a bulletproof vest. “Press” logo and a statement helmet.

The coffin was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in East Jerusalem, and the Palestinian part of the city was occupied by the Jewish state.

According to pictures aired on local television, the coffin almost fell from the hands of carriers attacked by police, but was trapped by militants.

“We are deeply saddened by the infiltration of Israeli police at the funeral,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The European Union (EU) has condemned “Israeli police brutality and disrespectful conduct at funerals.”

The French delegation in Jerusalem described the “police violence” as “deeply shocking”, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned”.

– UN condemns murder –

“Occupying forces not only killed Shreen (…), but also intimidated those who went with her to her final restroom,” Qatar condemned.

“If you do not stop these nationalist songs, we will forcibly disperse you and prevent the funeral from taking place,” an Israeli policeman told a crowd at the St. Joseph Hospital premises on a megaphone. According to a video released by the police.

According to the police report, “the rioters prevented the coffin from being transported to the cemetery with family members. Were thrown.

The Palestinian Red Cross said 33 people had been injured and six had been arrested by Israeli police.

After police intervention, the crowd went with the coffin to a church in the old town, where a mass was pronounced, before going to the cemetery.

The journalist’s death prompted a unanimous statement from the UN Security Council, which strongly condemned it.

This very rare consensus position of the Security Council on an Israeli issue initiated by the United States calls for an “immediate, complete, transparent and impartial inquiry.”

– Origin of the shot –

The Palestinian Authority, Al Jazeera and the Qatari government have accused the Israeli army of killing a 51-year-old journalist.

Israel has said it does not rule out the possibility that the bullet was fired by its troops after it said it had “probably” surrendered to the Palestinian fire.

According to a report by the Palestinian Attorney’s Office in Ramallah on Friday, “the first results of the investigation show that the Israeli occupation forces are the only source of gunfire against Shirin.”

Before him, the Israeli military could not immediately determine the origin of the shooting, which may have been of Palestinian descent.

Israeli officials are demanding that the bullet be handed over to them for a ballistic test. They proposed that there should be Palestinian and American experts during the review.

But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to co-operate with Israel. “Israeli authorities committed this crime and we do not trust them. ⁇

The funeral took place amid further clashes in and around Jenin during military operations. An Israeli policeman was killed and 13 Palestinians were injured by Palestinian militants.

The Israeli military has launched a series of operations to seize the Palestinians, who have been searching for the Zenin refugee camp, the stronghold of the Palestinian Armed Forces, from which the deadliest attacks in Israel in recent months have emerged.