SI condemns heavy fighting in Sudan

The Socialist International condemns the violent fighting that has erupted since Saturday between Sudan’s Regular Armed Forces (FAS, Regular Army) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Bourhane, the head of the military junta that will be in charge of the country from 2021. The military junta’s number two for control of military bases and airports in Sudan is the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Daghlo, known as “Hameti”.

The Socialist International is deeply concerned by the high number of deaths, injuries and destruction of public and private buildings. Recent violence between rival factions within the military has seared the country, further weakening republican institutions, destroying the rebuilding socio-economic fabric, impoverishing what are considered the world’s poorest people and delaying the return of citizens to power.

SI urges both parties, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to attend to the injured, ensure the safety of civilians and create the necessary conditions for the resumption of negotiations. Creating the conditions for peaceful negotiations and a return to civilian government to preserve Sudan’s unity and sovereignty.

SI further calls on the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council to urge the rival parties to the conflict to work together to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

SI expresses its solidarity with the people of Sudan and offers them all support in these moments of doubt. Unity, for progress.

18 April 2023