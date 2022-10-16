Signing in Nouakchott of two Memorandums of Understanding on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM

Nouakchott – Two MoUs on the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline were signed in Nouakchott on Saturday between Morocco, Nigeria and Mauritania on the one hand and Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal on the other.

The first memorandum was signed by the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines “ONHYM” According to a joint press release of the signatories, “SMH” its Managing Director Mr. Represented by Durat Abdel Baghi.

In the second memorandum ONHYM represented by Mrs. Amina Bengatra, NNPC represented by Mallam Mela Kolo Kyari and Holding Société des Petroles du Senegal “Petrosan Holding” with its Managing Director Mr. Adama Diallo was represented in the joint press release.

These MoUs confirm the commitment of the parties within the framework of this strategic plan which, once completed, will provide gas to all West African countries and allow for a new export route. As an alternative to Europe, the same evidence underlines.

The gas pipeline will run along the West African coast from Nigeria to Morocco, passing through, among others, Senegal and Mauritania, where it will connect to the Maghreb Europe gas pipeline and from there to the European gas network, the press release explained.

This infrastructure will improve people’s living conditions, integrate the economies of the sub-region and mitigate desertification, thanks to a stable and reliable gas supply in line with the continent’s new commitments in terms of security. Environment, the report said.

He added that the project would also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.