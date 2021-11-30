Sino-African Summit in Tucker: An Example of Sino-African Cooperation for a New Type of International Relations

The China-Africa summit kicked off yesterday in Dakar and 8Th The Ministerial Conference of the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Forum this morning focused on trade and security. The meetings are scheduled to take place two days after the release of the vision of Sino-African cooperation until 2035.. The China-Africa summit in Dakar will focus mainly on trade and security. The summit will pave the way for new initiatives to strengthen friendly cooperation between China and Africa in the next phase.

First, it is worth remembering that China is Africa’s most important trading partner. In the first nine months of 2021, bilateral trade is estimated at $ 185.2 billion, up 38.2% year-on-year, the highest in history, according to data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

For their part, China’s direct investment in Africa was $ 2.59 billion, an increase of 9.9% year-on-year, more than the same period in 2019, according to Chinese officials. Beijing is a leader in donations to many African countries.

The White Paper was released at the beginning of the conference this morning and on Friday (⁇ China and Africa in the new era – a partnership of equality⁇ ) Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has taken up Sino-African cooperation, said through the video link that China and Africa have so far set a precedent for a new type of international relations and that China should help Africa overcome the Govt-19.

Looking to the future, he said that in agriculture, ten projects would be launched and 500 Chinese agricultural experts would be sent to Africa. He mentioned nine projects that will be launched in the context of health, digital innovation, green development, training and cultural sectors. The China-Africa Yuan Center will be created across the border, opening up $ 10 billion in debt to African financial institutions. The Chinese president also promised that over the next three years, his country’s companies would be encouraged to invest no less than $ 10 billion in Africa.

So trade and security are on the agenda of the China-Africa summit. At the start of the Sino-African Cooperation Forum (FOCA) forum, Senegal Foreign Minister Izada Dahlzal said he hoped China would provide support to many countries in the fight against insecurity in the hostile Sahel. Activities of jihadi groups.

In connection with the current epidemic-related assistance, the Chinese president on Monday pledged a billion doses of additional vaccines, including a donation of $ 600 million and other forms such as establishing a vaccine production of 400 million units.

On the Moroccan side, Foreign Minister Nasser Borida was not in the Dakar on November 29, but was represented by Mohamed Metcalfe, Director-General of the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency, who represented Morocco, and Grand Maghreb, and Abderrazak Lazel, Director of AMU and AU Affairs. Ministry of Foreign Affairs.