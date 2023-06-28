Soft wheat: Import premium for 25 million quintals between July and September (ONICL)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11:52 am

Rabat – The National Industrial Office for Cereals and Pulses (ONICL) has announced the establishment of a refund system for imports of soft wheat for a maximum of 25 million quintals from July 1 to September 30.

The scheme will subsidize importers every month the difference between the foreign wheat price and the reference import price of Dh270 per quintal, ONICL said in a note.

The same source said that these subsidies mainly apply to imports from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Argentina and the United States.

The flat-rate premium refers to the amount of wheat that can be imported by storage companies (grains and pulse traders, Moroccan agricultural cooperatives and their union) and industrial millers from July 1, 2023 to September 30. 2023.

Quantities committed for completion after September 30, 2023 will benefit from a refund of funds used in September 2023 due to force majeure after this date. A case of force majeure will be examined by the country’s delivery committee. Imported soft wheat.